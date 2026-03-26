5 Best Anime for Fullmetal Alchemist Fans (Including 1 That’s Out Next Week)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is widely regarded as a masterpiece, and it’s an anime that will leave viewers searching for more like it. Unfortunately, there are few series that can fully replace the 2009 hit. There are several that recapture the best elements of it, however, making them ideal choices for fans of the anime remake (and its earlier iteration).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of what makes Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood special is its masterfully crafted story and thorough world-building. Those are details that viewers can find elsewhere, assuming they know where to look. Thematically, other anime feature strong sibling bonds and deep explorations of morality as well. From one of the most popular new-gen series to an upcoming Spring 2026 release, these titles should be on every FMA fan’s radar.

5) Demon Slayer

At its core, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a story about two siblings, one of whom is desperately trying to get the other’s body back after an attempt at alchemy gone horribly awry. For fans of the anime’s sibling dynamic, Demon Slayer is a great next watch. It sends its lead on a similar journey, with Tanjiro setting out to turn his sister back into a human after tragedy leaves her a demon. Tanjiro faces heavy losses, just like the Elric brothers, and his driving force feels reminiscent of Edward’s. The lore and plot of the two anime are different, but Demon Slayer also delivers epic action, solid animation, fast pacing, and dark supernatural elements. It’s certainly worth a try for Fullmetal Alchemist fans.

4) Attack on Titan

Image via Wit Studio

For those who appreciate the depth of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood‘s world and its well-structured story, Attack on Titan makes another great watch. Its plot, which involves humanity being walled off from man-eating monsters, is not very similar. However, there are twists and conspiracies in later seasons that grant it the political intrigue and shock value FMA fans enjoy. The unexpected turns are masterfully set up from the beginning, showcasing a storytelling strength that mirrors that of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The pacing and action are on par with the prior series, too. Just don’t expect a similarly hopeful ending.

3) Hunter x Hunter

Another fantasy anime with a different story than Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood — but that tends to have overlapping fans — is Hunter x Hunter. Comically, the 2011 series is a better remake of a first attempt at animating the manga. That’s one thing it does have in common with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. It also boasts great production quality, memorable characters, and one of the best power systems in anime. The latter, in particular, should appeal to FMA fans, but it’s far from the only thing Hunter x Hunter has going for it. It also explores themes of morality, and like FMA, it’s not afraid to get dark. And it has an incredible Shonen protagonist in Gon. For anyone looking for one as likable as Edward, Hunter x Hunter‘s a great pick.

2) Baccano!

Image via Brain’s Base

A lesser-known anime that Fullmetal Alchemist fans will love is Baccano! Another fantasy series from the late 2000s, Baccano! features two major components of FMA: alchemy and homunculi. That alone makes it a great next watch, but it also boasts strong animation and a production quality that stands the test of time. The series is twisty and offers quite a bit of action, and its cast of characters is comprised of compelling figures all over the morality scale. These are all things that should prove draws for anyone who appreciates FMA. Of course, the supernatural aspects of the story are the biggest appeal.

1) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Courtesy of Bones Film

One anime that Fullmetal Alchemist fans should keep an eye on isn’t out yet — but it will be here on April 4 and offer a great FMA replacement for the Spring 2026 season. Daemons of the Shadow Realm is another series being adapted from Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa’s work, and it has a bit in common with the prior story. While its setting and story offer something fresh for viewers to chew on, it’s another narrative about two brothers. It also features supernatural elements, including another power system that’s detailed and unique, just like Fullmetal Alchemist‘s. The animation bears similarities to the other show, too, and it promises to bring plenty of action and suspense. It already looks like one of Spring 2026’s best anime offerings. It’s fantasy anime fans won’t want to miss.

What’s an anime you’d recommend for someone who’s loves Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood? Leave a comment and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!