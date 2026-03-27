Demon Slayer Film Is Finally Streaming For Free

2025 was a groundbreaking year for Demon Slayer fans when the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history with its box office success. The film hit Japanese theaters in July 2025 before making its international debut in September, eventually grossing over 100 billion yen. As the most successful anime film of all time, it’s clear that fans are eagerly anticipating the story to continue in the second part. However, before releasing the Infinity Castle film, the series released a Mugen Train film in 2020, which was the most successful anime film to date. The film often returns to the Japanese theaters with special releases, but this time, a North American streaming platform is streaming the film for free.

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According to Anime News Network, Amasian TV confirmed that the film is streaming in Japanese with English subtitles and in English dubbed. Not only that, but the anime is available to watch on demand for free without needing a subscription to the service. Additionally, it is also available on Amasian TV’s Anime 24/7 FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Is Still One of The Successful Anime Films of All Time

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Infinity Train film, which was released in 2020 and became the highest-grossing anime film of all time, breaking the record of Studio Ghibli’s classic Spirited Away, which previously held the record. It was eventually surpassed by the first part of the Infinity Castle film. The Mugen Train film focuses on Rengoku’s mission, where he is sent alone to eliminate a demon causing the disappearance of passengers.

Tanjiro and his group join him later on and lend him a hand. An Upper Moon Six demon with a strange Blood Demon Art turns out to be the culprit behind the strange incidents. While the Demon Slayers were able to defeat the demon, things turned for the worse when an Upper Rank Three showed up. Not only is the Mugen Train tragic, but it also features some of the best moments in the series.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy features three major fights, putting Zenitsu Agatsuma, Tanjiro Kamado, Giyu Tomioka, and Shinobu Kocho in the spotlight. Now that their fights have been concluded, the story will focus on other characters, including Kanao Tsuyuri and the rest of the Hashira, who are also trapped inside the endless labyrinth. However, although it’s been months since the film’s release, the animation studio has yet to share any updates.

Not only that, but even the first part is still not streaming on any platform since it is still holding screenings across the globe, pushing the streaming dates even further back. The screenings will end in April, giving fans hope for further updates on the film trilogy. Although fans can expect a key visual or even a teaser this year, nothing has been set in stone yet.

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