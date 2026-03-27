Nintendo DS Series Returns With New Release 18 Years Later

A trilogy on the Nintendo DS has returned with a new release, 18 years after it originally concluded on the nostalgic Nintendo handheld. Many forget that just about everyone owned a Nintendo DS, the third best-selling piece of video game hardware of all time, behind only the Nintendo Switch and PS2. Suffice to say, many have Nintendo DS nostalgia, and various games and series from this generation hold a special place in the hearts of many.

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To this end, those on the Nintendo DS who grew up playing Capcom’s Mega Man Star Force series, a trilogy, will be happy to know these games have just been released on modern platforms, or more specifically, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In other words, all modern platforms minus the Nintendo Switch 2, though the Switch version is playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

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Capcom Classics

For those unfamiliar with the Mega Man Star Force series, it’s a trilogy, but a trilogy of seven games, and that is because each game had multiple versions. The trilogy was released between 2006 and 2008, with Mega Man Star Force debuting the series in 2006, Mega Man Star Force 2 continuing it in 2007, and Mega Man Star Force 3 concluding it in 2008. And that was the last Mega Man fans heard from the sub-series, until this new release of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, which combines all of the aforementioned seven versions into a singular package.

What’s New With the Nintendo DS Games

This collection is not a remastered collection, let alone remakes, but they also aren’t straight ports either. Rather, they are enhanced ports. Additions and improvements include: online multiplayer, cut content, visual and audio upgrades, a plethora of quality-of-life features, and, of course, a whole new control scheme due to the lack of touch controls.

The reception to the collection has been positive. On Metacritic, its scores range from 73 to 76, depending on the platform. Positive reviews, meanwhile, are excellent. For example, on Steam, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection has a 98% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has an equally impressive 4.93 out of 5-star rating. Of course, if you are not a Mega Man fan, there is probably nothing for you with this collection, but hardcore fans of the Capcom series are enjoying it greatly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.