The Duffer Brothers’ First Post-Stranger Things Release Is Finally on Netflix (& You Can Watch All 8 Episodes Now)

When Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016, it launched co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer into the pop culture zeitgeist. The 1980s-set sci-fi show became one of the biggest series in history and left a significant void in the TV landscape with its series finale back in December. The Duffer Brothers thankfully aren’t going anywhere, with several projects currently on the horizon, and three months after Stranger Things wrapped its five-season run, they’re already back with a new Netflix horror series that just dropped all eight episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix subscribers can now binge-watch the complete debut season of the Duffer Brothers’ Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. All eight episodes of the new horror miniseries, the brothers’ first post-Stranger Things release, premiered on Netflix on March 26th. The tense, slow-burn psychological horror is created by Haley Z. Boston stars Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as the soon-to-be-married Rachel Harkin and Nicky Cunningham. The joyous occasion is turned into a bloody disaster when the bride-to-be becomes consumed by mounting dread while visiting her fiancé’s secluded family home during the days leading up to her wedding.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Is a Solid Stranger Things Follow-up for the Duffer Brothers

Play video

Stranger Things is a hard act to follow, but Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen does a pretty solid job. The show has been described by critics as a “masterclass in dread” that departs from the Hawkins universe and the supernatural ‘80s aesthetic of Stranger Things while retaining the high-stakes, suspenseful storytelling the Duffer Brothers are known for. Although the show doesn’t yet hold a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, of the three critic reviews currently logged on the site, are all positive. Karina Adelgaard even wrote for Heaven of Horror, “You know a show is good when you find yourself almost mourning the fact that you can never rewatch it again for the FIRST time.”

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is an A24-ish project that prioritizes atmosphere and paranoia over cheap jump scares, setting the story on intimate tension during a high-stakes, intimate event that goes wrong. The show has already drawn comparisons to Rosemary’s Baby or Carrie, with Tom’s Guide even dubbing it as a series that seems made for “fans of The Haunting of Hill House,” with a shifty nature that keeps viewers off-balance and a storyline that quickly descends into a “skin-crawling,” claustrophobic, and sinister nightmare. The series features a chaotic, high-tension atmosphere that successfully builds dread and standout performances from its cast, as well as some great body horror moments.

Will There Be a Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Season 2?

Even with glowing reviews, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen seems poised to be a one-off series. The show is designed as a complete limited series, meaning Rachel and Nicky’s story is wrapped up within the eight episodes. However, Boston told ScreenRant that she hasn’t written off the possibility of a Season 2, which could transform the show into an anthology. Boston said, “There’s a world where it’s a totally different, very bad thing. I’d have to find another existential fear to explore.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!