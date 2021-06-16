PS5 PlayStation VR Headset Reportedly Releasing Next Year

✖

It seems that a new version of the PlayStation VR headset is being prepared for release during the holiday 2022 window. According to Bloomberg, the PlayStation 5 compatible hardware will use Samsung OLED panels. This bit of information was revealed in a piece regarding the number of VR manufacturers that are shifting away from OLED panels and towards LCDs. Apparently, this is a more cost-effective option, and LCDs can achieve higher resolution, too. Despite this, Sony is apparently sticking with OLED panels for the new hardware. Bloomberg reached out to Sony and Samsung for comment on the reporting, but both declined.

Rumors about a new PlayStation VR headset have been bouncing around for quite some time. Last November, a patent for a new PS VR unit was discovered, which featured haptic feedback and other improvements over the current model. Patents aren't always indicative of things that will happen in the video game industry, but they do offer some strong clues about future plans. Sony has filed for a number of wild patents over the last year, and it's possible that many won't come to fruition, but it's clear that the company plans to continue exploring VR.

While Microsoft and Nintendo have been more reluctant to offer VR for their platforms, Sony made a big commitment to the technology in the previous console generation. VR remains fairly niche; there are a lot of gamers that find themselves feeling nauseous when using VR, and the entry cost remains particularly high, especially when factoring in the price of a next-gen console on top of it. That said, things have come a long way in the five years since PS VR launched, and it will be interesting to see where things are going.

If Bloomberg's sources are correct, it will likely be some time before we know more about Sony's next VR device. Holiday 2022 is a long time away, and a lot can change in that timeframe. For now, fans waiting to learn more about VR on PS5 will just have to wait patiently!

