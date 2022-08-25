Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced that the PlayStation 5 price will increase, effective immediately, in several different countries and regions. More specifically, the price of the PS5 has gone up in Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. Japan's price is also set to increase as of September 15th. For now, the United States is unaffected, but given that the stated reason for the increase is the "global economic environment," it does somewhat seem like only a matter of time. The increase also follows speculation that the company would increase the price of the PS5.

"The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing," the official announcement, attributed to SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan, reads in part. "We're seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States."

You can check out the new recommended retail prices in each specific region, straight from PlayStation itself, below:

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

UK

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022)

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999

PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

As noted above, the new PlayStation 5 prices have gone into effect everywhere but in Japan. As for the United States, the PlayStation 5 is currently available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming that you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think about PlayStation increasing the price of the PS5 in many markets? Are you personally going to be affected by this increase?