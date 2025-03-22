New PS5 Pro Enhanced Games Include Highly Anticipated Release

A highly anticipated PS5 release, which doesn’t even have a release date yet, has been confirmed as PS5 Pro enhanced via the PlayStation Store listing of the game. What the PS5 Pro upgrades are that qualify it as a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” game are not divulged by the PlayStation Store listing of the game, nor have they been divulged by developer NeoBards Entertainment nor publisher Konami. To this end, it is possible this part of the PS Store listing is incorrect, however, there aren’t any known examples of this happening, so there is little to no reason to expect this is the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have not connected the dots, the game in question is the upcoming Silent Hill f, the first Silent Hill game since Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 gave the new the series new life last year. Beyond this, the new Silent Hill game is also notable because it is the first to take place in Japan. That said, with NeoBards a somewhat unproven studio, some Silent Hill fans are a bit hesitant to board the early hype train.

“In 1960s Japan, Shimizu Hinako’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare,” reads an official description of the game. “As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.”

Play video

Of course, if Konami or NeoBards Entertainment provide any confirmation of this news or expand upon it with further details, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, the game doesn’t even have a release date, so it’s unlikely the pair are going to be talking about PS5 Pro enhancements before this changes. To this end, these enhancements probably have not even been finalized yet.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 5 Pro — including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.