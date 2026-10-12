Massive 160-Hour Open-World RPG Now Available on PS5 for $4.99

A huge and acclaimed open-world RPG with up to 160 hours of content is now available on PS5 for $4.99. That is 32 hours of content for every $1. In this economy, $1 may get you a couple of bannas or half a candy bar. This is to say, in this economy, this may be one of the best bang for your bucks available. The RPG in question is included with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, subscriptions, though, so a purchase may not be required for some PS5 users. Those who would be interested, meanwhile, only have until October 22 to grab it at this price. After this, the PlayStation Store sale will expire, and this deal will go with it.

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As you may remember, 2015 was a landmark year for role-playing games. This year, the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Bloodborne, Pillars of Eternity, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Undertale, and of course, Fallout 4. By the end of the 2015, and in the years since, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the RPG that ended up defining the year, and ended up being the RPG that defined the generation. The expectation, in 2015, in the middle of it, was that Fallout 4 would be that game. It didn’t end up being that game, but it’s still a great game with a ton of content. And if you’ve never experienced it, you now have the next few months to remedy that because at $5 there is no excuse not to, especially with Fallout 5 very far away.

In 2025, Fallout 4 came to PS5 alongside the Anniversary Edition. This PSN deal is not for the Anniversary Edition though, but the base copy. This is still a PS5 copy, it’s not the Anniversary Edition, which comes with all of the game’s DLC.

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A Massive World With Lots to Do

As noted, Fallout 4 — not including any of its DLC — has about 160 hours of content for completionists. If you are the opposite of a completionist, aka a mainliner, then there is more like 30 hours. Even if you are this type of player, you are getting 6 hours of content for every $1.

Does Fallout 4 hold up in 2026? Well, as you may remember, it felt dated at the time of its release because it was dated, and frankly, put to shame by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Yet, it’s argueably aged better than vanilla Witcher 3 because it’s not as tech depedent and because it’s also a unique experience. Thanks to the Creation Engine, there is nothing quite else like a Bethesda Game Studios RPG. And this is the studio’s second to last proper release, with the only game newer being Starfield. To this end, those who want this specific experience don’t have much else to choose from, which helps age the experience.

That said, those not moved by this offer, but who want an open-world game to play, a 2016 open-world game recently came to PS5, and it is actually free for some users.