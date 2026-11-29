The rumor mill is once again turning, this time with the potential for a BioShock remake to surface in the near future. According to , the original BioShock has been relisted on the Xbox store as BioShock (XBOX 360). Neither BioShock 2 nor BioShock Infinite received the same treatment, indicating that this is not related to the remasters. Furthermore, a confirmation through the Wayback Machine shows that this change occurred in September of this year.

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This is not the only recent detail to surface that a BioShock remake might be imminent. Last year, Bloomberg’s gaming journalist Jason Schrier uncovered plans for a remake but has shared that the game was currently shelved (not cancelled). Recently, . These details, coupled with the unusual Xbox store change, have led some fans to speculate whether a BioShock remake or soft reboot using the original game’s title is just around the corner. Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the original game’s release, and some commenters are speculating that The Game Awards would be a great, timely opportunity to unveil such an undertaking.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed or reported by 2K or credible news outlets. BioShock 4 has been in development for quite some time. Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed his dismay over the lengthy development time the new BioShock game has taken. Some suggest it could be a soft reboot that will reuse the original game’s title (similar to 2018’s God of War). Regardless, it seems BioShock is likely in our future in some capacity.

Meanwhile, fans of Ken Levine’s creation are now looking toward developer Ghost Story’s Judas as the spiritual successor to the BioShock franchise. The game was announced at The Game Awards in 2022. Levine has talked at length about the game’s premise and the unique mechanic of the ever-evolving storyline where players can influence who the villain will be based on the game’s interactive elements. While the game is still in development, it’s likely that we’ll hear more about a potential release window in the coming year.

Courtesy of Ghost Story Games

With that said, what are your thoughts on a potential BioShock remake? Would you like to see the original game rebuilt from the ground up? Or are you hoping for a God of War style soft reboot approach? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.