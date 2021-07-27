PS5 Restock Will Be the "Biggest" in Months

✖

A new PS5 restock from Target is reportedly coming soon, and it's apparently going to be the biggest PS5 restock in months. Just like in 2020, the PS5 has been very difficult to buy in 2021, due to not only component shortages restricting supply, but unwavering demand and a very hot reseller market. The past few months have been especially excruciating for PS5-less PlayStation fans, as Target, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, PlayStation Direct, and others have been slow to restock the console, and when these restocks do release, they typically quite meager and thus sell out almost instantly.

That said, according to a new report from YouTube and retail insider Jake Randall, a new Target PS5 restock is releasing this week, and it will be "the biggest Target restock in months." To this end, stores have reportedly received 10 to 20 units of the standard $500 version of the console. The report doesn't relay word of any stock for the $400 all-digital PS5, but it does include photo proof.

It also provides some further specifics about the restock itself. According to Randall, the drop will happen between 6:30 AM ET and 9 AM ET on either July 28 (Wednesday) or July 29 (Thursday). Adding to this, Randall claims all stores, minus about one percent that opted out, will have stock, which is great news for those in more rural areas.

🎯 TARGET #PS5 UPDATE 🎯 GREAT NEWS! This is the biggest Target restock in months, with stores receiving 10-20 Disc version PS5’s THIS WEEK! Remember to follow @Jake_Randall_YT because I always show photo proof of the internal inventory from employees (see date/time in part 2) pic.twitter.com/iiDp6vPUhf — Jake Randall (OLED Model) (@Jake_Randall_YT) July 27, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Randall is a great source, and a source that has proven reliable and reputable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that this is still all unofficial information, and unofficial information that is also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Target and Sony -- have commented on this report. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever either or both have to say. In the meantime, for more PS5 coverage, click here.