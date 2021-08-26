PS5 Restock Leak Reveals When Next Target Drop Is

✖

A PS5 restock insider has leaked when the next Target drop will be. Yesterday was a huge day for PS5 restocks, with GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, and more releasing new stock of not just the PS5, but the Xbox Series X as well. That leaves two major retailers unaccounted for, Best Buy and Target. Right now, there's no word when the next Best Buy PS5 restock will be, but we do have word when the next Target PS5 restock will go down.

Taking to Twitter, Jake Randall, the aforementioned insider, relayed word that Target stores across the United States have received 10 to 20 consoles, which is more than normal, and thus should provide for a nice restock.

Randall first relayed this information on Wednesday, also known as yesterday. At the time, he claimed the restock would either happen this morning or tomorrow morning. Obviously, there was no restock this morning, which only leaves Friday morning.

"As for the time Target has dropped between 6 am and 9 am ET every single time in 2021," said Randall of the restock. "The earliest was 6:15 am and the latest was 8:55 am. However most common is between 7 am and 8 am especially 7:45ish."

Adding to this, Randall notes that only the $500 model has been confirmed, at least so far. In other words, if you're shopping for the $400 all-digital model -- which is the far harder mode to buy and has been since the first initial pre-orders went live -- the restock may not be for you.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Randall has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that everything here is information of the unofficial variety. Further, even if it's accurate, it remains subject to change.

