Sony PS5 Restock Includes Special Surprise for PlayStation Fans

Today, Sony released a new PS5 restock, courtesy of PlayStation Direct, and as always, there was no rush to be the fastest clicker in the world, nor was there any spamming of the refresh button, or competing against bots and their legion of scalpers. Like every PlayStation Direct PS5 restock, today's new release was handled via a queue, which is to say, PlayStation fans and scalpers alike were put in a virtual line, at random, and the stock was released slowly. Like previous restocks from PlayStation Direct, this new one sold out in about 30 minutes, and nowhere near met demand, with a bulk of customers coming nowhere near their "over one hour" estimated wait time. That said, there was a special surprise PlayStation customers didn't know was coming.

More specifically, the PS5 restock came coupled with a flash sale of 10 percent off any PS5 accessories, which includes PS5 DualSense controllers. Of course, 10 percent off isn't life-changing money, but it was an unexpected cherry on top for all that were able to order a PS5 with the new restock, and an equally effective "sorry" to those who weren't able to snag an order.

Unfortunately, if you didn't manage to get a console but did get a controller for 10 percent off, you may be stuck with just the controller and no console for a while. At the moment of publishing, there's no word when the next restock will be from Sony or any other retailer, and more importantly, demand continues to outweigh supply. While it's not very hard to purchase any PS5 accessory, the console remains near impossible to buy, and according to various reports, this isn't changing anytime this year, and it may not even change next year either.

The PS5 is available -- worldwide -- for $400 and $500, depending on what model you're trying to cop.