PlayStation Fans Furious After Sony Trolls Them With PS5 Restock Error

Sony ran a new PlayStation Direct PS5 restock today, and it didn't go down well. As always, the PlayStation Direct PS5 restock used a queue system. This is by far the fairest system, as it takes away all requirements from the user. It doesn't matter how fast you are or what techniques you use or what bots you have at your disposal if you're a scalper, none of it matters when you're in a random queue. With this queue system, each PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct usually lasts about 20-30 minutes. That said, today's restock lasted a lot longer than this, or so some thought.

Usually, when PlayStation Direct runs out of the PS5, it lets those waiting in the queue know with a text box alert. For whatever reason, this didn't happen this time. And as a result, PlayStation users waited around for well over an hour, just to get through the queue and find out the console was actually sold out. PlayStation fans have been waiting close to a year to get a PS5, and today many thought they were finally getting one, only to find out they had been tricked by the error. Suffice to say, they aren't happy.

Sony doesn't want to update the message, but PS5 consoles have been OOS like 20 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/89Se6Abl55 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 19, 2021

"It’s bulls**T they let you sit and wait in queue for one hour and 15 minutes only to be out of stock," said one PlayStation fan about the restock over on Twitter. "Why don’t they just shut the queue down once [it's] out of stock. I’ll never get in line for that bulls**t again."

"Whoever's job it was to change the messaging needs to apologize to me when they come back from their break," said another PlayStation fan.

Unfortunately, for everyone who missed out on a PS5 today, there's no word when the next PS5 restock will be, and even if you manage to catch one, chances are you will still miss out on the machine as they continue to sell out very quickly, which is the product of low supply, big demand, and a vibrant reseller market.