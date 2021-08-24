PS4 and PS5 Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive Next Month

✖

Both the PS4 and the PS5 are getting a former Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive next month on September 9. The game will only be available via the PlayStation Store, which is to say a retail run for the game --The Touryst -- isn't in the plans, at least not that we know of. What we do know is it will boast a resolution of 8K with supersampling at 60 frames per second or, alternatively, 4K at 120 frames per second. That said, this will only be on PS5. On PS4, the game will be 1080p at 60 frames per second.

As for the game itself, The Touryst debuted back in November 2019 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For roughly eight months, the game was only available via the Nintendo eShop before coming to Xbox One and PC in July 2020, and then Xbox Series X|S in October 2020. An action-adventure puzzle game developed and published by Shin'en Multimedia, it boasts a 79 to 84 score on Metacritic, depending on the platform.

"You are just arriving at the Monument Islands," reads an official pitch of the game straight from Shin'en Multimedia. "Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments.."

