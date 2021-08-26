PS5 and Xbox Series X Players Surprised With Stealth Release of Popular Game

✖

A new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game has been stealth released, catching PlayStation and Xbox fans by surprise. More specifically, Bandai Namco and French developer Tarsier Studios surprised everyone by releasing Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition on not just PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but PC as well. According to the pair, the enhanced edition of the game that was just released earlier this year comes packing a visual upgrade complete with ray-traced reflections, improvements to volumetric shadows, interactive particles, and general increased detail. Complimenting this is a 3D soundscape mix that's accessible with both 5.1 and 7.1.

For those that don't know: Little Nightmares II was just released back on February 10, 2021 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. To this end, anyone who owns the game on PC, PS4, or Xbox One can upgrade to the enhanced edition for free.

As for the game itself, it's a puzzle-platformer horror adventure game and a sequel to 2017's Little Nightmares. Depending on the platform, it boasts a 79 to 83 on Metacritic. Within one month of its release, it sold a million copies, a big success in relation to how much it cost to make and market.

"Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower," reads an official pitch of the game. "With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won't be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?"

"Little Nightmares II might not be the traditional kind of horror game the genre’s aficionados are accustomed to, but it’s genuinely disturbing throughout and belongs in the category every bit as much as anything else that first comes to mind," reads the opening of our official review of Little Nightmares II. "It’s eerie in a disarming sort of way with its soft and slow gameplay, and has a certain sticking power to it that’ll leave people remembering haunting images and with many more questions at the credits than they had at the start of the game."