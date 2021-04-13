First Major PS5 Update Adds USB Storage Options, New Social Features

✖

PlayStation has announced that the first major system software update for the PlayStation 5 will release tomorrow and bring with it the ability to store PS5 video games on USB extended storage in addition to other social features improvements. The update specifically includes cross-generation Share Play, an improved Game Base menu, various other customization options, and more. It sounds like it's not going to completely revolutionize the experience of using a PS5, but it should make the experience better than before.

While the social feature updates are all nice to have and worth reading about, it's the USB extended storage change that will arguably be the most important for those that have a PS5. With the update, players will be able to transfer PS5 video games from the console itself to USB extended storage and back again, should they so choose. And they almost certainly will as one big downside of the new update is that while PS5 video games can be stored on USB extended storage, they can't actually be played from it.

The first major system software update for the PS5 arrives tomorrow. Learn about storing PS5 games on USB extended storage, sharing gameplay across PS5 and PS4 consoles, and more: https://t.co/hYwb9B3d4E pic.twitter.com/Y2E9lgfKGQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 13, 2021

"Because PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console’s ultra high-speed SSD, PS5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage," the official blog post about the new system software update reads in part. "PS5 titles also cannot be directly downloaded to USB extended storage. However, games that you transfer or copy back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable. In addition, you can select which game modes you want to install (such as campaign or multiplayer) for select titles that support the option."

As noted above, the new PlayStation 5 update is set to release tomorrow. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

