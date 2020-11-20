FaZe Banks Weighs in on PS5 vs. Xbox Series X

✖

FaZe Banks weighed in on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X debate, and fans are liking his approach. The streamer was approached by a person on TikTok asking about which of the consoles he was thinking about purchasing. At the sound of the PS5, Banks whirled around and broke down why people should be saving for PCs. That’s been a constant refrain from certain corners of gamers over the last two console generations. It’s no secret that as graphics have pushed for more and more fidelity in the last decade, there is little difference between consoles and gaming rigs now. But, if you want your games to run the best and look the part, PC can be a tempting option. In Banks’ argument, he makes sure to note that this is the case for him, some may prefer some of the ease of access with consoles. The debate will rage on for a while.

He told the person asking, “Listen, I’m gonna break it down for you guys. Serious, real s****. Consoles? Guys, it’s 2020. Microsoft, love you. Sony, love you. I don’t know if I’m going to get in trouble for saying this. F*** Xbox, F*** PlayStation. Stack your bread and buy a f****** PC. Buy a good machine, a big one.”

Xbox head man Phil Spencer offered his take on the shortages that gamers are facing earlier this week.

“The number one request I get over and over is, ‘it’s so hard to get the consoles right now’, and you know I really apologize for that,” Spencer said. “I mean, we’ve been building them for almost two months now and trying to get as many into the stores as we can, but the demand is just so high.”

The executive also talked about how much the console’s success means to the Xbox division and Microsoft as a whole.

“But it’s been great,” Spencer continued. “The developers did amazing jobs. I mean, this is just a crazy, crazy year with all kinds of obstacles to getting games done and a platform done, so just kudos to all the teams, both Sony and us, and everybody in third-parties for getting what we’ve been able to get done, done, it’s just been fantastic.”

