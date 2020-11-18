Xbox Boss Apologizes for Xbox Series X Supply Issues

✖

The Xbox Series X released last week, but the next-gen console has become a bit hard to come by, leading to crazy prices on sites like Ebay. During GlitchCon, Xbox boss Phil Spencer weighed-in on the system's supply issues, citing high-demand as the culprit for the lack of stock. Spencer did mention that Microsoft is doing everything possible to get more stock into stores, but the Xbox boss hinted that the coronavirus pandemic may have played a factor in the number of consoles that the company has been able to produce. Spencer's comments on the topic can be found below.

“The number one request I get over and over is, ‘it’s so hard to get the consoles right now’, and you know I really apologize for that,” said Spencer. “I mean, we’ve been building them for almost two months now and trying to get as many into the stores as we can, but the demand is just so high.”

While that will likely be of little solace to players, it does bode well for Microsoft. Clearly, the Xbox Series X is already seeing a lot of interest, which will lead to Microsoft producing more consoles over the following months to meet demand. Spencer took some time to enjoy the console's early success.

“But it’s been great,” Spencer continued. “The developers did amazing jobs. I mean, this is just a crazy, crazy year with all kinds of obstacles to getting games done and a platform done, so just kudos to all the teams, both Sony and us, and everybody in third-parties for getting what we’ve been able to get done, done, it’s just been fantastic.”

For now, Xbox fans will just have to be patient, and remember that the console will be more readily available in the near future. Spencer previously confirmed that Xbox first-party titles will be available on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X for the foreseeable future. Adopters of the next-gen console will see improvements in the way the games are displayed and run, but thankfully, those that aren't able to jump into the next-generation of gaming will still be able to enjoy the best games the brand has to offer.

