2025 Xbox Game Stealth Released on PS5

A 2025 Xbox game from Xbox Game Studios that was released as an Xbox Series X console exclusive is now on PS5 after being stealth-released on the PlayStation Store by its developer, shedding its exclusivity in the process. And PS5 users are enjoying the former Xbox Series X console exclusive so far, according to its PlayStation Store user review score. So far, there are only 45 user reviews, but a 4.95 out of 5 rating. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 99/100.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For $19.99 — or $15.99 for PS Plus subscribers until September 17 — PS5 and PS5 Pro users can pick up Double Fine Productions’ Keeper, 11 months after its original release on October 17, 2025. Users of the latter can expect the same game as users of the former because there are no PS5 Pro enhancements, according to its PlayStation Store listing, at least. What both can expect is a colorful adventure game that is about 4 to 5 hours long.

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2025 Xbox Game

Is Keeper any good? Well, as noted, it’s got great reviews on the PlayStation Store so far, but these are hardcore enthusiasts checking it out at launch. Its score will go down over time. Probably not much lower, though. On Steam, it has a 91% approval rating after 1,005 user reviews. On the Xbox Store, it only has 4/5 stars, but the Xbox Store is known for having the lowest user review scores of the three platforms in question, and this is especially true for Xbox Game Pass games. Critics, meanwhile, award the game an 80 out of 100. ComicBook specifically gave the Double Fine game a 4.5 out of 5.

“A gorgeous game that delights for its entire runtime. An absolute must-play,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another adds: “This game is a piece of art. Fantastic visuals and wonderful story. Level design is something of a spectacle too. I can’t recommend it enough.”

As for the game itself, players play as a forgotten lighthouse on an island in a long-lost sea that has long stood dormant, but that is now awakened with a mysterious sense of purpose and a spirit’s seabird accompanying it on a journey to the center of the island and realms beyond understanding.

When the game was released, it was notably published by Xbox Game Studios and developed by its studio, Double Fine Productions. The former has since let go of the latter, so this port comes not from Xbox, but from Double Fine Productions. The American studio was founded by Tim Schafer back in 2000. It’s best known for the Psychonauts series.

Keeper did not sell, nor did it drive engagement on Xbox Game Pass, so it’s very unlikely it will ever get a sequel. Unless it ends up being ported to Nintendo Switch 2, this could very well be its final release.