6 New PS5 and Xbox Series X Games Revealed

Not one, not two, but six PS5 and Xbox Series X games have been revealed the past couple of days, giving PlayStation and Xbox fans more games to look forward to in the future. Last week, Sony finally unveiled the PS5 console alongside nearly 30 games for it, including some exclusives that will only be available on the next-gen PlayStation console. Since then, a few more PS5 games have been announced alongside a handful of Xbox Series X games as well. None of the games in question are of super consequence, but they look quite good, or at least some of them do. Below, you can check out all six of these games. This includes a trailer for each game, a pitch on what they are about, their platforms, and when each is releasing. And as you can see, the games are fairly varied, ranging from a theme park simulator to a psychological horror game.

Planet Coaster Pitch: "Planet Coaster - the future of coaster park simulation games has arrived! Surprise, delight and thrill incredible crowds as you build your coaster park empire - let your imagination run wild, and share your success with the world." Platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date: Holiday 2020

Dustborn Pitch: "Dustborn is a third-person, single-player, story-driven, road-tripping action-adventure about hope, love, friendship, robots—and the power of words. Set in a vibrant and perilous post-infodemic America inspired by graphic novels, a band of misfits and outcasts must cross a divided continent to transport a mysterious package from California to Nova Scotia." Platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date: 2021

Cris Tales Pitch: "Cris Tales is a gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future — all on one screen as you play! Join the newly awakened Time Mage Crisbell and her fantastical companions on their journey across a dark, fairytale world facing a grim future." Platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date: TBA

The Pathless Pitch: "From the minds at Giant Squid, best known for ocean adventure game ABZU, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. Players take on the role of the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. The Hunter must forge a connection with an eagle companion to hunt corrupted spirits, in turn being careful to not become the hunted. Players will explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins and be tested in epic battles. The bond between the Hunter and eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance." Platforms: PS5 Release Date: TBA

In Sound Mind Pitch: "From the creators of the cult classic Nightmare House 2 comes In Sound Mind, an imaginative first-person psychological horror with frenetic puzzles and unique boss fights. Traverse a series of unsettling memories as you journey within the inner workings of the one place you can't seem to escape your own mind." Platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X TBA: Early 2021