The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to release sometime this holiday season, though there’s growing concern the pair of consoles will be delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, while the consoles are set to arrive later this year, we still haven’t seen what the pair are capable of. How much different will games look and run on PS5 and Xbox Series X compared to PS4 and Xbox One? Well, it remains to be seen, but according to Virtuos’ Elijah Freeman, the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will allow for “worlds many times bigger than we’ve seen before.”

“The increased power and speed of consoles like the Xbox Series X will mean worlds many times bigger than we’ve seen before, and with more stuff in them too,” said Freeman while speaking to IGN. “You’ll also be able to move around them much quicker, whether that’s driving in a high-speed sports car or flying around on a dragon, perhaps with no loading screens at all.”

It’s unclear what power exactly Freeman is referring to, but it sounds like he’s at least, in some capacity, referencing the custom SSDs both pieces of hardware will have. The SSD won’t just allow for quicker load times, it will allow developers to expand the sizes and density of their open-worlds without sacrificing load times, frame rate, or the detail of textures.

Of course, plenty of gaming PCs have been making usage of a SSD for awhile, but most games aren’t take full advantage of the tech, because most games are also being made on console or being created with low-end PCs in mind.

Between games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve already seen developers create some incredible open worlds. It’s hard to imagine what they could do with a serious upgrade.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to release later this year. While we don’t have many salient details about either console, we do have a growing list of confirmed games for each.