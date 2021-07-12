Psychonauts 2 Has an Invincibility Mode for Accessibility

✖

Psychonauts 2 is officially set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Linux on August 25th, and when it does, it appears that it will bring with it a fairly unusual feature in the form of an invincibility toggle. Specifically, according to the official Double Fine Productions Twitter account, the video game will include a toggle for invincibility that players can switch on or off in order to allow them to play through the entire video game without any serious concern. According to Double Fine, the reason for its existence is simple: accessibility.

"All people should be able to enjoy games," the official Twitter account explained after revealing the existence of the invincibility toggle. "All ages, all possible needs. It's an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to met. End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want."

You can check it out for yourself below:

"uh, excuse me I beat Sword Guy Serious Time on a no hit hard mode and if didn't do that I don't respect you. and like, can you even comment on things if you're not diamond six rank in shooty mcBlam? I don't think so" cool bud. you're soooo cool! 🙃 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

"Razputin Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his life long dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts," the official description of Psychonauts 2 from developer Double Fine Productions reads. "But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn't been the same since he was kidnapped, and what's worse, there's a mole hiding in headquarters. Raz must use his powers to stop the mole before they execute their secret plan--to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead!"

As noted above, Psychonauts 2 is scheduled to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Linux on August 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Psychonauts 2 so far? Are you excited by the addition of an invincibility toggle? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

