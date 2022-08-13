P.T. Anniversary Celebrated by Hideo Kojima, Guillermo del Toro, and Fans
Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro, and many others are celebrating (or maybe mourning) the anniversary of P.T., aka, the demo for Silent Hills. If you aren't familiar with the game, P.T. was a free horror game released out of the blue on PlayStation 4 in 2014. It came from an unknown studio and featured incredibly obscure puzzles in a seemingly warm, welcoming home. As the player solves some of the puzzles, the home gets more unnerving and ghosts will begin to target them. If the player manages to figure it all out by the end, they're greeted with a cutscene of the unseen, unnamed protagonist leaving the house and walking into an empty town. That's when it's revealed that the protagonist is played by Norman Reedus and everything was a teaser for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, the project was canceled shortly before Kojima left Konami.
It's one of the great losses in gaming as Kojima is well respected as a developer, but he had also recruited horror mastermind Guillermo del Toro to assist in the project alongside other legends. Everything about the project was super exciting and it had potential to be one of the scariest games ever made, but we were unfortunately robbed of this. For years, fans have hoped it could make a return, but it seems unlikely. Rumors suggest that other developers are working on new Silent Hill games, but it's unlikely Kojima is involved.
もう8年も前👻 pic.twitter.com/E63Vt1dloM— 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) August 12, 2022
Nevertheless, Hideo Kojima celebrated the 8th anniversary of P.T. on Twitter alongside a number of other people. Reedus also reposted Kojima's Instagram post on his personal profile. Fans were delighted to see Kojima acknowledging the game as it seems to be a sore subject for him and one that he has danced around since its cancelation. It likely doesn't mean much else, but it's still nice to see Hideo Kojima paying tribute to something that so many people love and appreciate.
Are you still bummed about Silent Hills' cancelation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can keep scrolling to read some fan responses below.
Guillermo del Toro Says "F**k Konami"
We All Weep For Silent Hills
bro tweeted this with tears hitting his screen https://t.co/0PWoEGjdcI— 🗿 (@ImliterallyGuts) August 12, 2022
Never Forget
Never Forget https://t.co/lqDnz3Xihn— MVG (@ModernVintageG) August 12, 2022
The Wound is Still Fresh
It’s too early – don’t do me like that https://t.co/IRe07pO4iC— Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) August 12, 2022
One of the Greats
My all-time favorite horror game. I can only hope my games can achieve something like PT’s sense of claustrophobia, mystery, and dread. https://t.co/ClhK4pBmEo— Airdorf 👀 (@Airdorf) August 12, 2022
An Unpleasant Reminder
Why's he got to remind me... https://t.co/r8ruaV4alT pic.twitter.com/Pm8MOkje65— Chutney💥 (@ChutneyXCVII) August 12, 2022
Kojima Knows How to Spice Things Up
Kojima tossing a lit cinerite into a gamer news drought https://t.co/iR1c8W2Zpy— AmericanTruckSongs8 (@ethangach) August 12, 2022
Still Terrifying
P. T. is still the scariest game I have ever played. Even looking at screenshots still legit freaks me out lol.
Happy 8th birthday PT DEMO! https://t.co/Dsc1TMJiB8— DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) August 12, 2022