P.T. Anniversary Celebrated by Hideo Kojima, Guillermo del Toro, and Fans

Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro, and many others are celebrating (or maybe mourning) the anniversary of P.T., aka, the demo for Silent Hills. If you aren't familiar with the game, P.T. was a free horror game released out of the blue on PlayStation 4 in 2014. It came from an unknown studio and featured incredibly obscure puzzles in a seemingly warm, welcoming home. As the player solves some of the puzzles, the home gets more unnerving and ghosts will begin to target them. If the player manages to figure it all out by the end, they're greeted with a cutscene of the unseen, unnamed protagonist leaving the house and walking into an empty town. That's when it's revealed that the protagonist is played by Norman Reedus and everything was a teaser for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, the project was canceled shortly before Kojima left Konami.

It's one of the great losses in gaming as Kojima is well respected as a developer, but he had also recruited horror mastermind Guillermo del Toro to assist in the project alongside other legends. Everything about the project was super exciting and it had potential to be one of the scariest games ever made, but we were unfortunately robbed of this. For years, fans have hoped it could make a return, but it seems unlikely. Rumors suggest that other developers are working on new Silent Hill games, but it's unlikely Kojima is involved.

Nevertheless, Hideo Kojima celebrated the 8th anniversary of P.T. on Twitter alongside a number of other people. Reedus also reposted Kojima's Instagram post on his personal profile. Fans were delighted to see Kojima acknowledging the game as it seems to be a sore subject for him and one that he has danced around since its cancelation. It likely doesn't mean much else, but it's still nice to see Hideo Kojima paying tribute to something that so many people love and appreciate.

