New Silent Hill Game Details and Screenshots Reportedly Leak

New details and even some screenshots from a new Silent Hill game have reportedly leaked. There have been rumors of a new Silent Hill game for nearly a decade, largely because we came really close to one shortly after the PlayStation 4 was released. Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima was working on a brand new Silent Hill game and even released a playable teaser under the name "PT". At the time, no one knew what it was beyond a free horror game on the PS4. It wasn't until they finished the creepy demo that it was revealed to be a Hideo Kojima Silent Hill game. Fans were extremely excited, but sadly, the game was canceled not too long after. Kojima finished development on Metal Gear Solid V and left Konami, leaving many longing for his horror game.

Over the years, rumors have surfaced saying Blair Witch's Bloober Team is working on a new Silent Hill and even PlayStation had taken on the iconic IP internally. There were even rumors that an indie game known as Abandoned was a secret Hideo Kojima Silent Hill game. We still have no idea if any of this is true, but reputable horror game insider Dusk Golem posted a series of tweets with new screenshots from what they claim is a new Silent Hill game. The insider also says this isn't the only Silent Hill game in development and the screenshots shared are apparently from 2020, so the game may look differently. The insider also suggested the game will have "SMS messages", something former journalist Alanah Pearce had stated would've been in Kojima's Silent Hill game. At the time, Pearce stated players would need to sign a waiver and give the game permission to send you real-world text messages. Dusk Golem stated they have more info that they're holding on to for the time being, so more details may be on the way. As of right now, it's hard to make much out of it. Some stated the game looks a lot like the recent Resident Evil games, which isn't surprising since it seems like Resident Evil took some inspiration from Kojima's Silent Hill game.

(1/2) Silent Hill leak. There's a lot I'm not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I also will mention the names "Anita & Maya", "SMS Messages", & this is not the only SH game in dev. The shots pic.twitter.com/t5MWzNxfFS — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 13, 2022

Will we ever get a new Silent Hill game or will we just have to live with rumors for eternity? No one really knows. Konami has pulled itself away from AAA game development more and more over the last decade, so there's no telling what its plans are. Many have speculated Konami is letting external teams handle its more beloved IP, but there hasn't been any official confirmation of this yet. Bloober Team has made an official partnership with Konami, but no one knows what game the developer is working on.

