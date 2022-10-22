PUBG Gets a Dead by Daylight Mode

PUBG: Battlegrounds' Halloween update has arrived, and with it comes a mode that'll probably be pretty familiar to some players. The battle royale game now plays host to a recreation of the Dead by Daylight experience where players must work together to outwit and escape a Killer before they're all taken out. This game mode is part of a larger Dead by Daylight x PUBG event consisting of cosmetics and more.

Because this is an official collaboration between the two games, the resulting game mode is able to essentially be a one-for-one copy of Dead by Daylight albeit with some replacements so that it'll fit within the PUBG universe. Teams of Survivors have to work together to repair generators and escape the map before the sole Killer player is able to pick them off. Survivors have three different health states just like in Dead by Daylight, Killers can't be killed, and Survivors can grab items from around the map to help them in their cause.

Some creative item swaps and other adjusted mechanics give PUBG some familiar tools to play around with. Smoke grenades are in this mode, for example, and obscure the vision of the Killer, and instead of blinding them with flashlights, players use stun grenades. Killers have a Win94 to shoot Survivors, a machete for close-quarters combat, and a sticky bomb. Once a Survivor is knocked, the Killer has to take them to the "Blue Zone Locker" to be sacrificed.

This should all seem straightforward to anyone who's played Dead by Daylight before, but if you need a refresher as to how all this works or just want to see what the other adjustments look like to make this possible, the page for the collab has you covered. The mode will be around until November 6th, so you've got plenty of time to try it out between now and then. There's also a mission going on now that can be accessed from the event page in PUBG which offers a Dwight skin among other rewards. More skins featuring original Dead by Daylight Killers such as the Huntress, Clown, Legion, and Trapper are also available in PUBG's in-game store.