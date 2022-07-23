PUBG Devs Tease More Features for New Deston Map

PUBG: Battlegrounds' latest map, Deston, is now out on both consoles and the PC platform to give players a new 8x8 battleground to fight on. It brings with it some unique features like the always-available Utility Parachute as well as the Ascenders which both allow players to quickly move about the dense map, but the PUBG team isn't stopping there with more new features teased for later experiments.

During some of the dev streams prior to the map's release where Deston features and specifics were talked about, the developers said they'd be looking into some additional weather effects, but not much was said about them at the time. In an interview with PUBG's creative director Dave Curd, we asked about those plans for the weather features and learned a bit more about the upcoming tests that include dynamic time of day and improvements to storms.

"We are exploring dynamic time of day, imagine launching a game at dawn and transitioning into high noon over the course of a match," Curd said when asked about some of the planned weather tests. "We're also investigating ways to improve storms/rain."

From rooftops to swamps, you'll have to master the biomes of Deston to become a Winner.#PUBG #BATTLEGROUNDS #DESTON pic.twitter.com/0G8aEcWSOt — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) July 13, 2022

While those tests may or may not yield results worth adding to the Deston map in the future, the Ascenders and the Utility Parachute are here to stay as permanent fixtures in Deston. They're only available in that map right now, but like other parts of PUBG, the team is open to bringing the mobility features elsewhere. Curd specifically mentioned the Miramar map as one that may benefit from these features.

"The new movement mechanics will only be exclusive to Deston for the immediate future," Curd said. "We're always taking a close look at feedback that's submitted across the game and will evaluate if these movement mechanics will transition to other maps in future updates. I think they allow players to drop outside of center, this could be a great way to inject a little freshness into Miramar, for example."

PUBG's new Deston map is now fully available on both the console and PC platforms.