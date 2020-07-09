PUBG's Newest Map Is a Mobile Exclusive

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players have a new map available to experience now, but only on the game’s mobile version. PUBG Mobile introduced its first ever exclusive map this week by adding “Livik” to the game, a small battleground designed for combat between 52 players. The matches on this map are supposed to last only around 15 minutes, and like other maps released for PUBG in the past, it’s got some features like vehicles and weapons that are exclusive to it. The PUBG Mobile developers said the map is still in its beta phase despite being available now, so it’ll be updated in the future with more changes.

PUBG Mobile’s Livik map was released after numerous teases from earlier in the week that pointed towards its arrival in the latest update. It’s also been in beta for some time before its wide release for players to preview first. Patch notes released for the update before Livik’s launch provided more details about the map.

“This Nordic-style map measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster and more exciting experience!” the patch notes read. “Livik is still in its BETA stage, and we will continue to adjust and improve it for the best visual and gaming experience.”

Version 0.19.0 is here with a ton of exciting updates! ⚠️ Be sure to check out all the new weapons, vehicle, and and more available on Livik today! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/ASS3re9eON — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 8, 2020

Exclusive weapons you’ll find only on this map include the P90 SMG and the Mk 12 marksman rifle. There’s also a new monster truck vehicle that’s only going to be found on this map.

An event planned for Livik will drop special weapons through “Experimental Trial Weapon Crates.” Those weapons are stronger than the normal variants, the developers said, and players will be able to check their stats directly pertaining to those special weapons after matches.

Livik is live! 🗺️ Break new ground with this Nordic inspired PUBG MOBILE exclusive map! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/OjZehxM25i — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 7, 2020

There are currently no details available regarding whether the Livik map will one day come to other PUBG platforms or if it’ll just stay on the mobile version, so expect to only be able to play it there for now.

