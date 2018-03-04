PUBG Players Can Now Report Cheaters From Replay Mode, New Crate System, And New Items

For those PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) players patiently awaiting the next post-launch update on PC for the popular battle royale title, look no further. The team behind the online game have revealed their updates live on the game’s test servers, including getting those cheaters out of there, a brand new crate system, and other various performance-related issues.

With PUBG still reigning supreme with record breaking numbers, that same accomplishment also detailed just how much cheating is a problem. Back in December, the team reported that they have banned over 1.5 million PC players caught cheating – and the search continues. The live PTR update available now, that will be coming to the base game here shortly, allows players to report known cheaters directly from the replay function. This is great, because on that ‘killcam’, there are many instances where it’s obvious that cheating bots are in place. Now, players can actually do something about it.

According to their Steam update page:

“Starting with the current test build (once the testing is complete, this feature will be moved to the live servers as well), you will be able to report players directly from the replay feature of our game. This means that you no longer need to be killed by a suspected cheater for you to be able to use the in-game reporting tool. We encourage you to use the replay report tool as it is an effective and efficient way of making us aware of the players who are undermining your enjoyment of the game. Please refer to the patch notes below for a more detailed explanation of how to use the new in-game report feature.”

A few performance tweaks are also being made:

Stabilisation

Reduced the visible distance in air

Future distance visible tweaks, improves server performance

The crew is also testing out two new crate systems:

“One crate will be free to open and the other one will require a key. Every test server user will be granted 100 000 BP and 6 Early Bird keys (the new unified PUBG crate key that can open Desperado and Gamescom crates), so that they can test the new crates and the items within. Each time you spend BP to get a crate, you will get one of the 4 available crates. There will be a much higher chance of getting one of the two new ones. You can see the exact percentage values below. The BP value, the new items and the keys won’t be transferred to live accounts. They are granted purely for the purpose of testing, to make sure that everything stays stable once the test build is moved to the live servers. As always, all our crate items are purely cosmetic in nature and provide no gameplay advantage.”

For the full patch notes, with the update live now in the test realms, check it out below:

Added more objects around La Bendita on Miramar to increase the amount of cover

Reduced the visible distance when parachuting down in order to test the optimization of server and client performance at the early phases of the game

Changed the design of the energy drink

Adjusted the squad team colors (players 1~4) to better reflect their callout names (yellow, orange, blue, green)

Adjusted squad team colors to make them more consistent between different colorblind options

Added a function where a player can select more detailed criteria for the “Cheating” category in the in-game report tool

You can choose multiple items or you can just report without selecting any of them



While player’s nameplate is on (H key), now you can check the current weapon of that player by pressing G key

Added report button in replay

Report button pops up when pressing RMB on the player list (TAB key) While observing / following mode, report button appears on the timeline (J key)

Added a care package icon changing effect according to the status

The icon will be different when the care package is falling and looted by other players

Adjusted replay system so that now a player can watch the replay without extra delay in the following cases

Solo mode When the player won the match When all teammates are eliminated



Fixed the issue where when a player lands from the plane the position of character teleports intermittently

Fixed the issue where character animation is frozen when rejoining after a crash

Fixed the issue where the red zone disappears instantly after it formed

Fixed the issue where some vehicles spawned on Miramar are stuck to an object and unable to move

Fixed the issue where a player sometimes couldn’t pass through a door even though it was open

Fixed the issue where mouse cursor would disappear on a replay map

Fixed the issue where when replay and death cam were played, the crosshair was bouncing

Fixed the issue where the falling speed meter text was showing abnormally in Portuguese