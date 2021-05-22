PUBG Is Giving Away Skins During a Fashion Contest

✖

Krafton is running a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds contest right now that’s focused on fashion and will lead to some lucky winners getting G-Coin skins for the next couple of months. All players have to do to participate is put together some stylish in-game outfits and share their creations on social media to be eligible for the rewards. Entries are welcome until May 30th, so you’ve only got a couple of days to submit your outfits for consideration.

Screenshots shared on social media have to be images of your in-game characters with outfits you’ve come up with, the rules for the PUBG contest said. Two categories exist in the contest for players to compete within: The “Fashionista” category asks players to “Use a variety of skins to create your own on point fashion look” while the “Fashion Pioneer” category tasks players with completing “an avant-garde fashion look that represents your fashion philosophy using only three single pieces.” Mix and match different bits of clothing and accessories from PUBG, take a screenshot, share it on social media, and you’re good to go.

The PUBG Fashion Week Contest only runs until the end of the month, so assemble your best outfits and enter to win every upcoming G-COIN clothing skin through July to September! 👉 Event Info: https://t.co/QAqMmHlCfn pic.twitter.com/bLlXmpLCf0 — PUBG (@PUBG) May 22, 2021

That’s the gist of the competition, but there are a few more things you’ll need to add to your social posts to make sure they’re seen by the judges. The full rules regarding how to participate in the contest can be seen below.

How to Participate

Take screenshots for the Fashionista or Fashion Pioneer themes or both!

Post screenshots to your social media along with the required information: #PUBGFashionWeek Country #PUBGNA Field of Entry #Hashtag Fashionista: #PUBGFashionista Fashion Pioneer: #PUBGPioneer For example, if you’re participating from Canada: Ingame Nickname: PUBG_01 / Steam / #PUBGFashionWeek #PUBGNA #PUBGFashionista PUBG In-game Nickname PUBG Platform (Steam, Kakao, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia) Required #Hashtags Eligible Social Media Channels Twitter Instagram Facebook Weibo



The prize is an enticing one. Winners will get G-Coin cosmetics such as “new clothing skins (excluding bags, parachutes, and weapon skins) to be released in Q3 2021” with the tweet above clarifying that winners will get every upcoming G-Coin skin from July to September. It was not said if there will be multiple winners per category, but someone has to win, so it’s a contest worth entering if you have an outfit in mind.