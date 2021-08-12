QuakeCon 2021 Schedule Revealed, New Deathloop and DOOM Eternal News Teased

✖

Bethesda shared the latest on its upcoming QuakeCon event a week before QuakeCon 2021 kicks off by publishing a schedule filled with panels, presentations, and more. Some of the most notable games that’ll make appearances are the upcoming Deathloop and the acclaimed DOOM Eternal, or at least the studio that made the most recent DOOM game. All of this starts on August 19th, though the whole QuakeCon event itself will run for the next few days until it concludes on August 21st.

Throughout the three-day event, the opening day next Thursday will contain the bulk of the panels featuring the games’ developers. Those are highlighted in orange in the schedule below and include a Quake-focused panel to start the show with developers from id Software and MachineGames making appearances. People have hoped that we might see news of a new Quake game from that portion of the show, but nothing like that has been confirmed yet.

#QuakeCon starts August 19! Join us online for three days packed with livestreams, tournaments, giveaways and more! Check out the full streaming schedule and more details: https://t.co/zBHs4kcuNZ pic.twitter.com/OujoZgk0jn — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 12, 2021

After that, we’ll see a deep dive into Deathloop and a look at its multiplayer mode followed by talks about Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls online. The schedule takes players a few years back after that with a revisit of the opening of Skyrim.

The final developer panel of Thursday is one to keep an eye on. It’s a “DOOM Eternal Studio Update” featuring DOOM Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton and creative director Hugo Martin. DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two serves as the most recent DOOM Eternal DLC and the end of the ongoing story arc, but the developers haven’t said anything about what’s planned next. Whether this “Studio Update” brings news of new DOOM Eternal content or another project from the creators remains to be seen, but we’ll at least know something about id Software’s plans by the time that panel is over.

Deathloop, The Elder Scrolls Online, and DOOM Eternal return for the next two days for more developer panels. Fallout 76 will also make appearances throughout the event, though no major announcements were teased from the schedule alone.

QuakeCon 2021 begins on August 19th and will continue until August 21st.