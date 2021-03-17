DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two Launch Trailer Released

✖

DOOM Eternal’s second DLC called The Ancient Gods – Part Two is releasing on Thursday, and to get every Doom Slayer ready for its release, Bethesda put out a launch trailer on Wednesday. The new trailer shows off more gameplay footage from the DLC as our demon-slaying protagonist takes the fight to Hell itself with friends and some new tricks in tow. The Ancient Gods – Part Two will be available on Thursday as a standalone purchase and will be included in the Deluxe Edition of the game and in the Year One Pass.

When things left off in The Ancient Gods – Part One, players ended the first chapter by going against the wishes of the gods and awakening a mirror matchup against a for who looked a whole lot like the Doom Slayer himself. With the Dark Lord now awakened and in control of his demonic forces, players have to take the fight to the new foe while waging war throughout several different locations never visited before.

You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil.

You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil.

Your war against Hell ends here. The Ancient Gods – Part Two is available tomorrow.

“The Ancient Gods – Part Two is the second campaign expansion to the critically acclaimed DOOM Eternal,” a preview of the DLC read. “You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil. Now rally the scattered Sentinel armies, lay siege to the last bastion of Hell, break through the fortress walls, and face the Dark Lord himself. The soul of the universe hangs in the balance.”

Doubling down on the idea of the mirror matchup, the Dark Lord’s seen several times throughout the trailer sporting weaponry similar to what the Doom Slayer himself uses. Shoulder-mounted grenade launchers and an even more imposing set of armor are at his disposal as is a weapon that looks a whole lot like the Crucible sword used in DOOM Eternal, but it appears to be a different weapon itself.

We also learned a bit more about the hammer weapon the Doom Slayer was seen using in the promo art for the next DLC chapter. It’s aptly called the “Hellbreaker” and is given to the Doom Slayer to aid him in his fight against the Dark Lord, though its effects are still unknown. It’ll likely be a powerful limited resource similar to the Crucible, but we’ll know more about that and other parts of the DLC whenever it launches on Thursday.