QuakeCon is Heading to Europe This Year

This year’s QuakeCon will be packing in a bit of extra content as it is the Year of DOOM. 2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the massively popular franchise, and to celebrate, Bethesda is making things special for all of the DOOM fans out there. That said, the company will also be doing something they have never done before. In addition to the late-July event that will be taking place in Texas, there will also be a QuakeCon event that takes place at the same time, but in Europe. This is the first time the convention will be hosted outside of North America.

QuakeCon Europe will be taking place during the Texas-based event, and it will be held at Printworks in London. Instead of it lasting for four days, the London-based QuakeCon will only run for two days, July 26th and 27th. As this is the Year of DOOM, the upcoming DOOM Eternal will be in full force at both conventions, and it will be playable. In addition to this, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Rage 2 will also be present for fans to enjoy, as well as other Bethesda games.

Of course, there will be a host of panels for fans to take in and learn more about their favorite Bethesda titles, and it is entirely free to attend. For those looking to attend the event in Texas, more information, including getting a ticket to ensure you make it into the event, can be found right here. Those who wish to be in attendance at the first QuakeCon in Europe can find the appropriate information here.

This will also mark the first time that the upcoming DOOM Eternal is playable outside of North America, so it may be something to check out if you are in the area and are interested in the next installment in the popular FPS. As for the game itself, it is set to arrive at some point in 2019 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

