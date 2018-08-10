‘Rage 2’ Drops Explosive New Trailer During QuakeCon 2018

Now that we’ve got our full reveal for Rage 2 from Bethesda, it’s time to get excited about a much broader take on a game that many fell in love with. The Borderlands-esque title boasts an open-world filled with action-adventure, and the team over at Bethesda gave us even more explosive goodness to enjoy during their QuakeCon 2018 keynote.

The latest trailer, seen above, is an extended version of the gameplay we saw during E3. This gives us an even closer look at the journey players will face in this wasteland of danger and badassery, in addition to the different enemy factions, including the Goon Squad. New combat mechanics, targeting systems, in-game vehicles, and tons more were all revealed in the latest real-time footage for the upcoming shooter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Id and Avalanche have already described the game in stunning detail, stating, “In RAGE 2, you’ll dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. You can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything. The game brings together two studio powerhouses — Avalanche Studios, masters of open world mayhem and id Software, gods of the first-person shooter — to deliver a carnival of carnage.”

Just like in the Borderlands game many compare this franchise to, not everyone will be your friend. There are select cliques found in-game that have the sole purpose of seeing you dead and getting your loot. Monsters, fiends and insane-driven madmen are all out there in the Wasteland ready to take you out. Because of that, it’s imperative to gear up and learn the ropes of who is who in the game of RAGE 2. We get to see some of that new gear in the latest video.

Rage 2 is expected to launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in June of next year.

The game’s official description reads:

“In the year 2185, humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all!”