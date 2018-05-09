Rage 2 Possibly Confirmed By Bethesda

This morning has been an interesting one, to say the least.

Earlier today, Walmart’s Canadian page leaked a number of reported game titles including a possible return of the Splinter Cell franchise; a confirmation that Borderlands 3 is truly happening; and a few other items of interest, such as Dragon Quest 2 (different from XI) and a fourth Just Cause game.

But then there’s Rage 2. Fans have been talking about this game for the past few hours, wondering if in fact Bethesda would be bringing back the franchise that was a pretty big hit when the original game first came out in 2011. Hold onto your butts fans, because it looks like we’re actually getting it.

Bethesda has responded to the Walmart leak, but not in a way that you’d expect. In the Twitter post below you’ll see that it pointed out a few flaws with the listing — but then went as far as to say that Rage 2 may actually be a thing.

In the post, it notes how the Rage 2 logo is in the “wrong font” and also “not all caps” — and they’re right. A good look at the original Rage logo shows all caps and a much stronger font to highlight its dusty appeal. But then look at the image on the right — it posted an “anarchy” image right over the Rage 2 listing, looking like something we’ve actually seen in the game in the past.

While the company didn’t actually say, “Yep, Rage 2 is happening,” this doesn’t appear to be a denial either. In fact, it pretty much confirms that once the company’s E3 event rolls around in a few weeks, Rage 2 may just be a highlight.

Bethesda’s Pete Hines also spoke up on the matter, noting, “This is why we can’t have nice things,” as you can see in the tweet below.

This is why we can’t have nice things. https://t.co/ZhOHGsITfp — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 9, 2018

It just makes sense for the series to come back. It saw a recent resurgence when the original Rage was added to Xbox One backward compatibility; and it’s also available for stream on the PlayStation Now service, but without having to do a massive install to get it working.

And besides, id Software (the development team behind Rage) hasn’t been doing much since it released Doom back in 2016. There’s word we could be seeing a continuation of that franchise but some more of this one wouldn’t hurt either.

Who knows? This could possibly be just one epic troll by the company — and then they’ll floor us with something like Fallout: New Vegas 2. But we do hope Rage comes back if only because it’s been a while since we’ve blasted the heads off of marauders.

You can check out the original Rage for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 as well as Xbox One and PC.