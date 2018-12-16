‘Rage 2’ Will Have Both Free and Paid DLC, No New Game Plus

Developers on the upcoming Bethesda-joint, Rage 2, have confirmed that the over-the-top post-apocalyptic first-person shooter will have both free and paid DLC, however, it won’t be getting any type of new game plus mode.

The news comes way of id Software Studio Director Tim Willits via a new GameInformer Interview. Unfortunately though, Willits doesn’t divulge any specifics beyond the confirmations.

Presumably, Rage 2 will follow the Bethesda model of single-player DLC that usually consists of a few story-based add-ons that you have to pay for or acquire via a Season Pass. However, how free DLC will factor into this, remains to be seen. Presumably, it will be for smaller content, perhaps free weapons for example.

News of no new game plus mode is a bit of bummer, but I was never really expecting it to ship with the game in the first place. For those that don’t know: new game plus incentives players to play a game after beating it by providing a special playthrough that usually allows you to carry over your progress — weapons, skills, etc. — over into a new playthrough. And normally to balance this, the difficulty is cranked up.

Elsewhere in the interview, Willitis confirmed that there won’t be any loot boxes, however, microtransactions could still end up in the game in some fashion. They just won’t be packaged as loot boxes.

Other notable tidbits included that there will be 5-6 unique biomes in the game for players to explore, and that while there will be no leveling up, there are other types of progression, and even loot for players to collect and craft.

Rage 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on May 14, 2019. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, id Software and Avalanche Studios have said they’re exploring the option.

