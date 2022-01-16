Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli Is a Warhammer 40K Enthusiast Too

Add Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli to the list of celebrity Warhammer 40,000 enthusiasts. The actor recently posted on social media about his miniatures painting hobby, noting that he brought an entire painting kit with him to use while filming The Fall of the House of Usher, the new Mike Flanagan-helmed Netflix horror series. Kohli is a newcomer to the Warhammer 40,000 fandom, but he’s a miniatures veteran, having previously shared his painting work on Star Wars: Legion miniatures. He also recently purchased some Marvel: Crisis Protocol figures, cementing his status as a person of excellent taste.

Much like Dungeons & Dragons several years ago, Warhammer 40,000 seems to be on the cusp of a surge in popularity as the game receives more and more attention from celebrities with big followings. Henry Cavill spent much of his recent The Witcher press tour talking about his love of Warhammer 40,000, to the point that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland asked if he could get in on a game with him. WWE superstar Shayna Baszler also debuted new ring attire based on the Dark Angels faction and visited Warhammer World during the company’s recent tour in the UK.

At least some of the game’s popularity is due to the extensive hobby surrounding the construction and painting of the miniatures. Warhammer 40,000 miniatures need to be assembled and painted by hand, which makes it a great hobby during a pandemic where social distancing and isolation is still encouraged. Warhammer 40,000 has also recently introduced several new game modes to provide narrative aspects to battles beyond futuristic armies battling against each other in a series of never-ending wars set in a grim dark future.

Given that Cavill and Kohli are the stars of some of Netflix’s biggest shows, it seems like a smart move for the company to get the pair together for a few rounds of Warhammer 40,000. Cavill has publicly opined about how he hasn’t had anyone to talk with about his beloved hobby, and we personally would love to watch a Warhammer 40,000 special where Cavill and Kohli chuck a ton of dice and discuss painting techniques. It would likely be the most watched Warhammer 40,000 game of all time.