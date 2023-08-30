Rainbow Six Director Offers Update on New Movie

The director of the Rainbow Six movie has offered an update on the new film. Over the last few years, video game adaptations have become the new trend. They used to be feared and bet against as video game movies were typically quite bad or at the very best, mediocre. There were occasional exceptions, but they were rough to say the least. Now, Hollywood seems to have figured out how to adapt these games and have had great success in both film and television. It seems like now that the Mario movie has made a billion dollars and The Last of Us is getting awards buzz, we're going to see even more studios capitalizing on IP.

It was recently announced that John Wick director Chad Stahelski will helm a Rainbow Six film starring Michael B. Jordan. Of course, this is also based on a book from Tom Clancy, but most people will recognize it as Ubisoft's popular FPS franchise. Stahelski also hasn't pushed back on it being a gaming adaptation and it seems like something he's really excited by. With that said, it may be a while before we see it on the big screen. Stahelski stated on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that there are some issues with the development of Rainbow Six right now, but it is something he's still passionate about.

"I would love, love, love to work with Michael B. Jordan on Rainbow," said Stahelski." You know, we're in a bit of a conundrum with developing that, obviously with the strikes."

Stahelski is also working on the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie, which he says could be his next film. He stated that it's one of the best video game stories and described it as a passion project. As of right now, it's unclear when Rainbow Six could see the light of day, but ideally, it won't be too far out. Stahelski is pretty busy as he also works on a new version of Highlander.

What do you want to see in the Rainbow Six movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.