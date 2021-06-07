Rainbow Six Quarantine Officially Renamed to Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft has made it clear for quite some time now that Rainbow Six Quarantine, which is an upcoming co-op shooter set in the Rainbow Six universe, was set to receive a name change at some point in the future. And while that title change was expected to be unveiled this coming weekend during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher has today revealed the game's new name ahead of time.

Rainbow Six Extraction has been revealed to be the official new name of Quarantine moving forward. Ubisoft announced this title change in a brief video that it released today featuring members of the development team working on the project. In the video, the developers also talked a bit about the shooter and what fans can expect from it. Specifically, it was said that Extraction has grown quite a bit in scope over the past couple of years since it was first announced at E3 2019. As such, this is why we clearly haven't seen anything of it in quite some time.

Speaking more to how Rainbow Six Extraction will play, Ubisoft developers explained that it's very much built from the foundation that is present in Rainbow Six Siege. The game will see many of the same operators from Siege teaming up to take on a common foe, which Ubisoft is simply referring to as an alien parasite.

While there is still a lot left to learn about Rainbow Six Extraction, we're going to get to see much more of it later this week at Ubisoft Forward, which is the publisher's showcase event that lines up with E3 2021. At that time, it is said that we'll be getting our first official look at gameplay. And while Ubisoft hasn't confirmed this yet, we'll likely also hear about a release date at this venue as well. When we last received a launch update, Ubisoft said that it's planning to release Extraction before the end of September 2021.

