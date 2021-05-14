Rainbow Six Quarantine Release Date Update Shared by Ubisoft

✖

Ubisoft has provided an update on the release date of Rainbow Six Quarantine, the first new Rainbow Six game since 2015's Rainbow Six Siege. Speaking to investors during an earnings call, Ubisoft confirmed that Rainbow Six Quarantine will be out before September 30, 2021. When exactly before the end of September, Ubisoft doesn't say, but this is the second time it has reaffirmed this specific window.

Ubisoft also doesn't disclose when we will hear more about the game, see more of the game, or get an actual release date. That said, you'd expect this to happen at E3 next month, where Ubisoft will have to show off the game if it's actually releasing this year.

That said, it also claims Far Cry 6 is releasing during this same window. This could happen -- Ubisoft released Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla within a few weeks of each other -- but you'd think Ubisoft would want to space out two of some of its biggest upcoming releases a bit more. Whatever the case, for two games supposedly releasing in the next few months, we've seen very little of both. In fact, we've seen next to nothing of both.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is set to release sometime before September 30, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Set several years into the future of the Rainbow Six Universe, Rainbow Six Quarantine takes the tactical action that the series is known for and sets it against the backdrop of an entirely new co-op campaign," reads an official pitch of the game. "When a mutated alien parasite starts infecting human hosts, it’s up to the Operators of Team Rainbow to stop the deadly threat before time runs out."

