Ubisoft Teases "Surprises" for Upcoming E3 2021 Event

✖

Ubisoft previously let fans know that it was planning its own presentation in tandem with E3 2021 a couple of weeks back. The event, which is called Ubisoft Forward, is set to transpire next weekend on June 12, but up to this point, we haven't really known what to expect to see during the showcase. Now, Ubisoft has provided a bit more clarity about what fans can plan for when this conference takes place.

Detailed on Ubisoft's website, the publisher outlined its plans a bit more for this Forward stream. Unsurprisingly, some of the most notable titles such as Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Rainbow Six Quarantine (which will be receiving a new name) are all going to show up in some capacity. In addition, Ubisoft said that it has some more announcements up its sleeve that it's keeping hidden for now. Specifically, Ubisoft said that these are "surprises that you won't want to miss."

So what could these new surprises be? Well, that's the big question at the moment. We obviously know quite a bit of what Ubisoft will be doing in the future with marquee titles like Beyond Good and Evil 2 still being in active development. A new Assassin's Creed game is almost guaranteed to be announced at some point, although we don't know if that might happen so soon after the release of Valhalla.

Perhaps the most interesting game that could make an appearance during Ubisoft Forward would be the publisher's new project associated with Star Wars. Word of this new open-world title was first announced earlier this year, but as of this writing, Ubisoft has essentially said next to nothing about what it might end up looking like. Part of that is because the game as a whole is supposedly still very early on in development. So of it does make an appearance during Ubisoft Forward, perhaps we could at least learn what its actual title is.

What "surprises" would you like to see show up during Ubisoft Forward? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.