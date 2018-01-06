Rainbow Six Siege Exploit Fix Is Coming, but Consoles Will Have to Wait

A solution for a significant Rainbow Six Siege exploit has been found and tested by Ubisoft, but consoles players will have to wait on their version of the fix.

The exploit in question that’s being referred to as the Jäger glitch allows one Operator, Jäger, to manipulate his shield in a way that makes him as close to invincible as Rainbow Six Siege will allow. It gives the Operator a shield covering his head that he can still shoot through, something the removes much of the tactical counterplay that the shooter is all about.

Jäger’s glitch is one that’s been known for a while now, and after players have voiced their frustration with the issue more than once, Ubisoft says that they now have a fix for the exploit.

“As promised yesterday, we have finished validating the potential fix for the Jäger glitch,” Ubisoft said on Reddit. “The fix works, and we are in the process of preparing a build to be deployed next week. We do not have an exact date for this deployment yet, but are targeting earlier in the week.”

The same can’t be said for console players though. Saying that there are factors beyond their control, Ubisoft had to stick the exploit fix into the next scheduled patch for consoles instead of shipping it sooner.

“Unfortunately, for our console players, there are aspects outside of our control that prevent us from being able to deploy a patch at this point in the year,” Ubisoft continued. “As a result, we have included the fix in our next scheduled patch (Mid-Season Reinforcements). We are planning to begin the TTS testing for 4.2 next week.”

There’s no set timeframe for when that patch will come, but it’ll likely be quite a while before console players have the exploit resolved. But until that fix comes, players still have a third year of content to look forward to in Rainbow Six Siege.