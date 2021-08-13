Rainbow Six Siege Reveals New Crystal Guard Operator

✖

Ubisoft revealed another Rainbow Six Siege Operator this week by unveiling Anja “Osa” Janković, the new character releasing as part of the Crystal Guard Operation. Introduced simply as “Osa” in her debut trailer, the new Operator is said to be well-versed in a number of different useful areas including electromechanics and robotics. While we don’t yet officially know everything that Osa can do, the brief glimpses we’ve gotten of her in the teaser trailer point to these specialties being put to good use.

The trailer below for Osa shows her working in a lab to construct some sort of shield. It’s placed in a hole in the wall which implies that it’ll similarly be used to obstruct windows or other holes, but the catch here is that it’s transparent, so people on both sides will be able to see through it. That doesn’t mean they’ll be shooting their way through it – at least not easily – since it’s seen absorbing a ton of fire once deployed.

Always one step ahead, Osa's designs give the winning edge in the field. Tune in Monday, August 16 for the Season reveal LIVE on https://t.co/q7A3z2vvlE. pic.twitter.com/LauOh2YsHb — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 12, 2021

In a blog post over on Ubisoft’s site, we learned more about Osa and her expertise. Osa’s apparently the one behind many of Nighthaven’s technology advancements and has a close relationship to Kali who trained Osa in field operations.

The same blog post also mentions the shield we saw in the teaser.

“Speaking of which, the device she’s bringing is sure to play on lines of fire,” the blog post reads via an in-universe message from the Operator Flores. “A clear shield with mechanical claws that digs itself into surfaces and frames? Its defensive capabilities designed for offensive missions might make Mira jealous that she didn’t think of that first. Still, I’m not seeing anything yet that suggests Nighthaven is trouble.”

As is the case with most new Rainbow Six Siege content, leaks pertaining to this new Operation have been around for a while now. A Reddit post compiling some of these leaks from months ago indicated that the tech Osa uses would be called the “Talon-8 Shield” and that it can indeed be placed in windows or doorways. The post also said there’s a canister on the back of the shield that can destroy it when shot, an option that should only be available to Osa and the other Attackers unless a match goes awry.

That’s another thing about Osa: She’s an Attacker. While the shield appears to be a Defender-like gadget, the trailer clearly states that she’s an Attacker. Past leaks have gone back and forth on that topic, but the Operator reveal settled the question.

As Ubisoft has done in the past, the full reveal of this new Operator will happen soon following this teaser. It’ll take place on August 16th via Twitch when the next season is unveiled.