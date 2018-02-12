Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak Details Released for 5 Lethal Monsters

More information on Rainbow Six Siege’s upcoming Outbreak mode has been released that details all the menacing monsters that teams will encounter in the new game mode.

In the new Outbreak mode, players are tasked with creating a team of three operators that have to go deep into a quarantine zone to find the source of an epidemic that’s affecting a small town in New Mexico. An outbreak of a parasite has infected others and transformed them into powerful monsters that have varying strengths and weakness, each of them explained in a recent Outbreak post from Ubisoft.

Grunts

“Grunts are common hostiles that become highly resistant when the parasite detects an enemy presence. To protect its host, the parasite armors its body and becomes more resistant to bullet wounds. Caution and stealth is recommended.”

Breachers

“Breachers are proximity bombs that crater anything in their path. They make for a very agile opponent, but they launch themselves into the fray and blow holes in indestructible walls. Make sure you are nowhere close to them.”

Rooters

“Rooters are a rarer type of hostile. They send out coral spikes from the ground to injure and immobilize their targets. Rooters are always on the move and will keep you on edge. Beware when dealing them the final blow; they become extremely lethal when on the brink of death.”

Smashers

“Smashers are not discreet. The parasite reinforces its body under a massively thick hide, making it practically impervious to bullet wounds. They will also tear down walls without suffering any injuries.”

Apex

“Apex is at the top of the hostile food chain. It sends waves of hostiles your way rather than attack you head-on. They can hurl blinding projectiles, which can only be countered by Finka and Doc. This opponent is a real test on your team’s communication skills.”

The release of the new information follows a trailer that was released for Rainbow Six Siege’s Outbreak mode that featured the operator Ash. A quick look at some of the monsters that’ll be encountered was seen in the video as well, though a full look at each entity hasn’t been revealed yet.