Ratchet & Clank Fans Surprised With Free DLC on PS5 and PS4

Developer Insomniac Games has surprised fans of the Ratchet & Clank series with free DLC that can be snagged across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. At this point in time, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the newest installment in Insomniac's long-running action series as it launched back in 2021. Prior to this, Insomniac had released a reboot of the original Ratchet & Clank game on PS4 in 2016 that was hugely popular. Now, after nearly a decade's worth of requests, new DLC for this reboot has come about and makes the game content-complete for many.

To celebrate the eighth anniversary of Ratchet & Clank releasing, Insomniac has been able to finally release the Bouncer as a free weapon that all players could obtain at no cost. Originally, when Ratchet & Clank first launched, the gun was only available to those who had pre-ordered the game and had received a code that would allow them to unlock the weapon. As the years have continued to pass, though, fans have implored Insomniac to release the Bouncer for all Ratchet & Clank players rather than keep it locked behind this arbitrary wall. At last, this has now been able to transpire as the Bouncer can now be downloaded on the PlayStation Store in perpetuity for nothing.

Bounce back to Ratchet & Clank (2016) for its 8th anniversary! To celebrate, the Bouncer is now available to download at no additional cost. 🎉



Complete your arsenal and revisit the re-imagining of the duo's first outing, now in 60fps on PlayStation 5 (via update)! #RatchetPS4 pic.twitter.com/4VX4d1D4Lx — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 12, 2024

Although this might not seem like a huge deal, especially given that this free DLC isn't even for the newest Ratchet & Clank title, the game happens to also be optimized for PS5. As such, you can still take advantage of the newest PlayStation hardware and can experience Ratchet & Clank in 60fps, which is a big step up compared to the base PS4 version. While it might not look visually as impressive as Rift Apart, Ratchet & Clank is still a ton of fun and is very worth revisiting (or playing for the first time) in the wake of this DLC going live.

Are you going to look to revisit Ratchet & Clank now that the Bouncer has been added for everyone? Or did you already own this weapon when the game released back in 2016? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.