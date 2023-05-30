PlayStation Is Bringing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to PC

The PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to the PC platform on July 26th, PlayStation announced this week. The announcement follows multiple rumors throughout the past few weeks that another PlayStation game would be coming to PC soon, though with no such ports announced during the most recent PlayStation Showcase, it was unclear when this rumored port would be announced. PlayStation has reiterated multiple times that it still plans on bringing its biggest games to the PC platform, however, so this announcement continues that trend and should come as little surprise.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart came out back in 2021, and at the time, we regarded it as the best PS5 game that the console had gotten to date. It's received generally high scores from critics and players alike, too, so it seems others are in agreement that the game's worth playing. Now that it's coming to the PC platform, it'll welcome a whole new audience of players as well with some extra PC features included.

In a PlayStation Blog post, those PC features were confirmed to include things like ray-traced reflections, ultrawide support and even support for triple-monitor setups, and unlocked framerates. If you've played some of the other PC games from Insomniac Games, you'll notice that there's an option to use the developer's Temporal Injection setting, too, if that's your preferred graphics and performance setup.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes to PC July 26, as Nixxes Software collaborates with Insomniac Games to bring the interdimensional adventure to ultrawide screen monitors everywhere.



More details: https://t.co/vEZu7S5EKT pic.twitter.com/ROpyhwJZhi — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2023

"The game supports unlocked framerates and includes the latest performance enhancing upscaling technologies. You'll be able to choose from NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games' Temporal Injection," the PlayStation Blog post explained. "NVIDIA Reflex and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported."

Players can use a mouse and keyboard setup in Rift Apart, but you can also use a DualSense controller with a wired setup allowing for all the enhanced features like dynamic triggers that you'd get from playing the game on the PS5.

Preordering the game gets you the Pixelizer weapon and the Carbonox armor, but this PC version also includes five armors previously available in the PS5's Digital Deluxe Edition as well as the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack which includes five more armors. The game itself will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and preorders are now open.