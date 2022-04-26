Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets New PS5 Update Supporting VRR

✖

Insomniac Games has released an all-new update for its 2021 action-adventure game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This patch is one of many that Insomniac has pushed out within the past day for many of its various games that appear on PS5. And much like those other updates, this new patch for Rift Apart essentially does the same thing.

In a general sense, this update for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is meant to support the new variable refresh rate patch that is releasing for PS5 consoles this week. With VRR now being available on PS5, Insomniac has released this update for Rift Apart so that it will be compatible with the feature. In short, those who have a TV or monitor that allows for VRR will be able to run the game at a much better level than before. So if you want to see what the PS5 is truly capable of, it might be worth testing out these new features for yourself.

As mentioned, Insomniac has released essentially the same patch for its other PS5 titles as it has here with Rift Apart. In fact, both Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales have new updates that can be downloaded on PS5 right this moment. So if you'd like to revisit (or play for the first time) any of these beloved Insomniac titles, now is definitely the time to do so if you have a setup that supports VRR.

If you would like to find all of the detailed changes that have been included in this update for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, you can find the patch notes attached down below.

New Features