Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets New PS5 Update, Patch Notes Unveiled

✖

A surprising new update for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been released on PlayStation 5 by Insomniac Games. Despite launching at the end of 2020, Insomniac has continued to release sporadic new updates for Miles Morales over the course of the past year. And while those updates seemed to have largely been finished, another new patch has now arrived that looks to improve many graphical qualities of the game.

To coincide with the announcement that Sony would be pushing out the variable refresh rate patch for PS5 consoles this week, Insomniac let loose this new update for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. For the most part, this update adds support for VRR with Miles Morales, which means that those who have a compatible TV or monitor that supports the feature will be able to now see the game run better than it did previously.

Other than VRR support, the best thing that this update for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales does is improve the game's graphics mode. Although this will only work with 120Hz monitors, this graphics mode will now target 40 frames per second rather than the 30fps that was targeted previously.

Lastly, Insomniac has also made some small improvements to ray-tracing in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well. Although none of these tweaks are necessarily game-changers, if you have a high-end TV setup, you should really appreciate what this patch does for the title.

If you're looking to download this new update for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the patch is currently live. In addition, you can find the full patch notes for this update attached down below.

New Features