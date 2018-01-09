Razer Debuts Project Linda, How to Turn Their New Mobile Phone into a Gaming PC

When Razer announced their introduction into the mobile market, it was an impressive debut to the surprise of many. The infamous gaming company is known for their wide variety of gaming peripherals including laptops, mice, displays, and more. Now with their new mobile phone on the market, it’s not surprising that ever the two shall meet.

As CES 2018 kicks off into full gear, Razer has revealed their Project Linda concept which aims to bring their gaming lap tops and phones together for the ultimate portable game experience. Essentially, it’s a dock that runs the phone itself into 13.3 inch Android gaming computer, which is kind of a neat concept for those gamers constantly on the go.

Here’s how Razer details Project Linda and how it will work:

“Razer’s Project Linda concept is an ultraportable laptop design powered by the Android-based Razer Phone. The docked phone serves as an intelligent touchpad, bridging the gap between handheld entertainment and laptop convenience. The Razer Phone’s performance, display, and dual front-firing speakers combine seamlessly with Project Linda’s larger screen, keyboard, and battery to provide the ultimate mobile hybrid setup for gaming, creativity, and productivity.”

The 13.3″ Quad HD touchscreen extends the 120Hz experience available on the Razer Phone to a larger display, providing fluid motion and vibrant visuals. The 13.3″ touch display of the laptop is ideal for gaming, entertainment, and creativity, or for multiple apps to run side by side. The 5.7″ touchscreen of the Razer Phone can function as a touchpad, or as an interactive second touch display for custom interfaces or additional apps.

Enjoy the comfort and precision of a backlit laptop keyboard, powered by Razer Chroma. Ideal for both quick text entries and lengthy typing sessions, and complete with custom Android keys for navigation, app selection, searching, and more.

Enjoy Android games in new ways with Project Linda. Connect a mouse for precise control and trigger actions quickly with the built-in keyboard. Take advantage of the second display for easy access to menus, maps, and more while in game.

Project Linda features a built-in power bank that quickly charges the Razer Phone while docked. Also, with 200GB of internal storage, Project Linda can house local apps, games, media, and offline phone backups.

Crafted from CNC aluminum, the durable 0.59-inch thin laptop is ready for the road. The Razer Phone docks easily into Project Linda and connects with a simple key press, seamlessly integrating the devices. Immersive audio is delivered through the front-firing speakers of the Razer Phone or enjoyed with a set of headphones connected to the 3.5mm jack.

To learn more, check out the official Razer website right here for more on Project Linda.