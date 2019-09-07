Rebel Cops Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One Release Date Revealed

Today, Weappy Studio and publisher THQ Nordic announced Rebel Cops, a turn-based stealth tactics game that is set in a universe of This Is the Police, an adventure strategy series from the same developer. In addition to announcing the game for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, the pair also revealed the game’s release date, which is pretty soon. More specifically, the game will arrive on September 17, offering up 15 hours of “challenging” gameplay for just $10.

To celebrate the announcement, the duo have also revealed the game’s first-ever trailer, which reveals an art-style and atmosphere very similar to This Is the Police and its sequel, but otherwise reveals a game that looks very different than the two games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Rebel Cops is a turn-based tactics stealth game set in the This Is the Police universe,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “In Rebel Cops, you control a squad of ex-police officers united by a desire to take down their town’s new criminal overlord. The spin-off will focus on turn-based stealth gameplay, with unforgiving combat and vast levels to explore.

Rebel Cops will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it launches 11 days from now. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: