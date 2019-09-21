Red Dead Online Player Goes Full Street Fighter on NPC With Epic Hadoken

Terrorizing NPCs is a favorite pastime of many Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 and Xbox One players. But sometimes things go too far and players go full Street Fighter. That’s right, you can throw Hadokens in the open-world western. I know, it’s hard to believe, but it’s true. We have video proof. More specifically, we have a new video over on the land of Reddit — the Red Dead Redemption Reddit page, to be even more precise — of a new kill animation we’ve never seen, which goes to show just how many different kill animations there are in the game. And this is one of the best ones I’ve personally seen so far.

All you have to do to recreate it is get in a fist fight with a NPC or enemy player while holding a molotov cocktail. After a few rights and lefts, your character will unleash a punch with the molotov cocktail into the chest of the opponent, and well, the result looks absolutely devastating.

It’s true, we will probably never get another Avatar: The Last Airbender game, but this comes pretty close. I mean, that’s some impressive fire bending. A very refined technique. Now all that is left is to add Arthur Morgan to the next Street Fighter game.

Unlike most of the over-the-top cool, borderline bonkers stuff in Red Dead Redemption 2, this isn’t a bug. It’s just a kill animation. I played the game for roughly 250 hours, and I never once came across this animation. To be fair though, I never thought about getting in a fist fight with a molotov cocktail in hand.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4 and Xbox One, and Red Dead Online is available for free to anyone who owns the Rockstar Games’ title. For more news, media, and information on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, click here and here, respectively. In the most recent and related news, zombies have been showing up in both the single-player and multiplayer, suggesting some Undead Nightmare DLC for both may be in the pipeline and coming very soon.